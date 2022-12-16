BTS’ J-Hope And Duran Duran Join ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Line-Up

J-hope – Photo: Christopher Jue/Getty Images

BTS’ J-hope and Duran Duran have been confirmed to join the line-up for this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.

The two acts will be part of the annual celebrations in New York’s Times Square, where they will perform live in front of thousands of people, as well as on TV.

Duran Duran will perform some of their most famous and beloved hits, including “Hungry Like The Wolf,” “The Reflex,” and “Rio.” J-hope, meanwhile, will perform a medley featuring the holiday remix of BTS’ hit single “Butter,” plus his solo single “Chicken Noodle Soup,” and the Jack In The Box track “= (Equal Sign).”

Elsewhere, this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature the R&B group New Edition, while a pre-taped recording from Disneyland will include performances from Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, and Tomorrow X Together. Live performances from LA will include Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy will host the program from New York, while Roselyn Sanchez will be in Puerto Rico, and Billy Porter will be in New Orleans. The show will air on December 31 on ABC.

In July, J-hope shared his debut solo album, Jack In The Box, with a vinyl version of the record released last week (December 12). The artwork for the release saw the star team up with the world-renowned artist KAWS. The album’s message about J-Hope’s agony, passion, and aspirations were reflected in the cover artwork. It employed KAWS’s iconic use of precise line and color to visualize J-Hope at the crossroads of choosing his next path.

Earlier this year, Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame after making it into the shortlist in February. They were inducted by Robert Downey Jr. at the ceremony at LA’s Microsoft Theatre.

