Tomorrow X Together Set January Release For ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’

Tomorrow X Together – Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Tomorrow X Together have announced the title and release date for their next mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation.

The K-pop boyband – comprised of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai – will kick off their 2023 with the release of their fifth mini-album and the follow-up to May’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be released on January 27, with pre-orders starting tomorrow (December 15). The tracklist and other details will be confirmed in due course.

The announcement of the record was also accompanied by a short teaser on social media, which saw the logo from the Thursday’s Child era transform to mark the new beginning. By the end of the clip, the logo was colored pink and green, as opposed to its earlier black and red.

Last week (December 5), the group shared a trailer for the new mini-album. The teaser follows Tomorrow X Together in a series of dreamlike scenes, starting with the band’s members dancing among the clouds before introducing a demonic entity.

“I’ll teach you how to jump on the wind’s back. You might be flying about with me some funny things to the stars,” reads a voiceover, referencing the famous passage from Peter Pan. The Name Chapter follows the group’s previous Chapter installments, The Dream Chapter and The Chaos Chapter.

Earlier this year, the group’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child landed at No.4 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and No.1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. They also embarked on their Act: Lovesick world tour, performing in North America and Asia, and made history as the first K-pop group to appear at Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Meanwhile, TXT are set to perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year alongside the likes of Finneas, Ciara, Shaggy, Halle Bailey, and more. They will perform their hits “Good Boy Gone Bad” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” in the appearance, which was pre-taped at Disneyland Resort.

