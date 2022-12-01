Disney+ To Launch Documentaries About BTS And J-Hope

BTS – Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Disney+ has announced details of two new documentaries about K-pop giants BTS and the group’s rapper J-hope.

The previously-announced BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take the format of a docuseries and will capture the history of the seven-piece group.

In a video message shared on the Disney+ Singapore Twitter account, rapper Suga described the series as “a new documentary series that contains stories of our growth and of our music from our debut to today.”

“We invite you all to the stories of blood, sweat, and tears,” leader and rapper RM added, while singer V noted the program will share “candid stories that have never been told.”

According to Disney+, BTS Monuments will feature “unprecedented access” to an archive of music and video footage of the band’s last nine years and will also follow the seven members “as they prepare for their second chapter.” No release date has been confirmed at present, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

In addition, member J-hope will be the subject of his own documentary, shadowing him in the run-up to the release of his solo album Jack In The Box, which arrived in July. It will also chart his work on the record, the album’s listening party on the eve of its release, and his history-making performance at Lollapalooza 2022.

Meanwhile, RM is set to become the third member of BTS to release official solo material, following J-hope and Jin, the latter of whom shared the Coldplay-assisted single “The Astronaut” in October.

Indigo will mark RM’s official debut solo album and features collaborations with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Epik High’s Tablo, legendary Korean singer and actor parkjiyoon, and more. It will be released on Friday (December 2) at 12am ET and follows the rapper’s two mixtapes – 2015’s RM and 2018’s mono.

