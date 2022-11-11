BTS’ RM To Release Debut Solo Album ‘Indigo’ Next Month

BTS’ RM – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ RM has announced details of his debut solo album Indigo, which is set to be released next month.

The record follows the Korean rapper’s two mixtapes – 2015’s RM and 2018’s mono, the latter of which charted at No.26 on the Billboard 200.

RM announced the news on HYBE’s own platform Weverse, telling fans: “Finally, my first album will be released thanks to everyone. I worked hard on it for the past four years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”

A press release from the label added that Indigo will “recount the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary. The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.”

Indigo will be released on December 2 at 2pm KST (12am ET). Pre-orders will open on November 15 at 11am KST (9pm ET, Nov 14).

RM’s first official solo release follows in the footsteps of his BTS bandmates J-hope and Jin. In July, J-hope shared his debut solo album Jack In The Box, with which he headlined Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival. Last month, Jin released the single “The Astronaut,” which was co-written by Coldplay. He joined the British band onstage in Argentina on the day of release as part of their Music Of The Spheres tour.

Although BTS are largely focusing on solo projects at present, they are still engaging in group activities. In October, they held a one-off free concert in Busan to help bolster the city’s bid for the World Expo 2030. Days after the event, they shared footage of their performance of “Run BTS” at the show – one of three new songs that featured on their June anthology release Proof.

