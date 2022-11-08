Jin Lands At No.1 On Emerging Artists Chart With ‘The Astronaut’

Jin - Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jin has become the sixth member of BTS to hit No.1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart as a soloist, leaping from No.12 to No.1 on the November 12-listed chart, thanks to his new solo single “The Astronaut.”

The track debuted at No.1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 44,000 downloads sold in its first tracking week, according to Luminate, following its October 28 release.

The Coldplay co-written solo single “The Astronaut” follows the two groups teaming up on the single “My Universe” last year.

The British band–and frontman Chris Martin’s 16-year-old son Moses–also appear on the recording of “The Astronaut,” which features acoustic guitar and sci-fi-worthy synths. The song was produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko, with Max Martin serving as executive producer.

Jin also participated in writing the lyrics, sharing his fondness for BTS’ fans, known as the Army. The lyrics show a profound affection, and Jin’s deeply sentimental voice amplifies the refreshing yet dreamy mood of the song, with the group’s eldest member singing: “When I’m with you/ There is no one else/ I get heaven to myself.”

A music video accompanied the release, which tells the story of an astronaut who accidentally landed on Earth. Jin plays the titular role in the visual, living on Earth after an emergency landing.

One day, he sees a mysterious beam calling for home and is determined to return to his home planet. Coldplay’s Chris Martin appears as a news presenter delivering the breaking news. On his way to the spaceship where he first landed, Jin recalls his memories on Earth as flashbacks. The video sees a heartwarming ending as Jin decides to stay on Earth to stay with his loved ones, eventually finding his ‘true’ home.

The star also gave the first live performance of the track on October 28 when he joined Coldplay on stage at their Music Of The Spheres world tour stop in Argentina.

