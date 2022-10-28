BTS’ Jin Shares Coldplay Co-Written Solo Single ‘The Astronaut’

BTS’ Jin – Photo: Courtesy of HYBE

BTS’ Jin has shared his Coldplay co-written solo single, “The Astronaut,” which follows the two groups teaming up on the single “My Universe” last year.

The British band – and frontman Chris Martin’s 16-year-old son Moses – also appear on the recording of “The Astronaut,” which features acoustic guitar and sci-fi-worthy synths. The song was produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko, with Max Martin serving as executive producer.

Jin also participated in writing the lyrics, sharing his fondness for BTS’ fans, known as ARMY. The lyrics show a profound affection, and Jin’s deeply sentimental voice amplifies the refreshing yet dreamy mood of the song, with the group’s eldest member singing: “When I’m with you / There is no one else / I get heaven to myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

진 (Jin) 'The Astronaut' Official MV

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

A music video accompanied the release, which tells the story of an astronaut who accidentally landed on Earth. Jin plays the titular role in the visual, living on Earth after an emergency landing.

One day, he sees a mysterious beam calling for home and is determined to return to his home planet. Coldplay’s Chris Martin appears as a news presenter delivering the breaking news. On his way to the spaceship where he first landed, Jin recalls his memories on Earth as flashbacks. The video sees a heartwarming ending as Jin decides to stay on Earth to stay with his loved ones, eventually finding his ‘true’ home.

Meanwhile, the star will give the first live performance of the track later today (October 28) when he joins Coldplay on stage at their Music Of The Spheres world tour stop in Argentina.

Earlier this month, BTS held a free, one-off concert in Busan to help bolster the city’s bid for the World Expo 2030. Days after the event, they shared footage of the performance of “Run BTS,” one of three new songs featured on their June anthology album, PROOF.

Buy or stream “The Astronaut.”