BTS’ Jin To Release Solo Single Later This Month

BTS singer Jin will release a solo single later this month, the K-pop group’s label HYBE has confirmed.

The star, who is the oldest member of the seven-piece band, first announced his plans for the release during BTS’ special concert in Busan last weekend (October 15).

“I have something to tell you,” he shared with the crowd during the concert, per fan translations. “I’ve ended up becoming the second [member of BTS] after J-hope to release my own album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single.

“I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of [content] left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.”

HYBE imprint BIGHIT MUSIC has now confirmed the release today (October 18). “Jin will release his solo single at the end of October,” it said in a statement. “The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding.”

As Jin referenced in his announcement in Busan, he follows in the footsteps of rapper J-hope in sharing his own official solo music. J-hope released his debut solo album, Jack In The Box, in July and headlined the Bud Light Seltzer Stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago weeks after its release. The performance made him the first South Korean musician to headline a main stage at a US festival.

Meanwhile, following the Busan concert, BTS have shared footage of them performing “Run BTS” live at the show for the first time. The track was one of three new songs to be released on BTS’ anthology album Proof in June and arrived early in the setlist. After opener “Mic Drop” finished, the group launched into the track, sharing its high-octane choreography for the first time.

