BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Video Is Now A LEGO Set

BTS - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LEGO has unveiled a new set based on BTS’ music video for their huge 2020 single “Dynamite.” The set includes seven “minifigures” for each member of the group, and has 749 pieces that make up a donut shop, DISCO venue front, a record store, a basketball hoop, a “Dynamite” ice-cream van, and a stage.

Earlier this week, Suga of BTS announced details of his debut US and Asia tour, which will kick off this spring. The rapper will kick off the Agust D tour – named after his solo alter-ego – in Belmont Park, NY, on April 26. From there, he will journey through Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland before heading to Asia.

The Asian leg will begin in Jakarta on May 26 and see Suga perform in Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan. Dates and locations for the Japanese stops are yet to be announced.

The Agust D tour marks the first solo tour a member of BTS has embarked on. Previously, J-hope headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last July and, in doing so, became the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival. Jin performed his single “The Astronaut” with Coldplay in Argentina last October, while RM held a special, intimate show in Seoul to celebrate the release of his solo album Indigo.

Suga is also reportedly working on a new solo album, which will follow his mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. Both were released under the moniker Agust D.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a Disney+ documentary capturing the process behind J-hope’s album Jack In The Box and his road to Lollapalooza will be released. J-hope In The Box will capture “every footstep” that the artist took over approximately 200 days in the journey of the album, including the private listening party and his appearance at the festival.

