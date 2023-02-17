J-hope Shares His Journey To Lollapalooza In ‘J-Hope In The Box’ Documentary

J-hope – Photo: Courtesy of Disney+

J-hope In The Box, a new documentary following BTS rapper J-hope on his journey to Lollapalooza, has been released.

The film, which was shared earlier today (February 17) by Disney+, captures the star’s preparations for the history-making festival performance. The appearance saw J-hope become the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at a US festival.

J-hope In The Box takes viewers behind-the-scenes for 200 days of the rapper’s preparations for the performance, seeing him plan the set, rehearse with dancers in Korea and the US, and more. Elsewhere, it shows J-hope working in his studio on his debut solo album, Jack In The Box, and celebrating the record’s release at a star-studded listening party.

Other scenes follow the star as he returns to his parent’s house to collect his thoughts, and after his Lollapalooza performance as he reflects on his achievements.

Jack In The Box was released just weeks before J-hope flew to Lollapalooza, with a vinyl album following in December. The album received critical acclaim from the likes of NME and Rolling Stone and landed in the Albums Of The Year lists of those publications and others.

Disney+ is also working on another BTS-related documentary, this time putting the whole of the seven-member group under the microscope. BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take the form of a docuseries and will feature “unprecedented access” to an archive of music and video footage of the band’s last nine years and will also follow the seven members “as they prepare for their second chapter.”

BTS recently held a special cinema event to showcase the concert film capturing its Busan 2022 concert. BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas saw the event, which was held to promote Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, re-edited in a cinematic cut, complete with close-up angles and a “whole new view” of the entire show.

Listen to the best of BTS on Apple Music and Spotify.