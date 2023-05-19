Summer Means ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ With Steve Aoki’s New Beach Boys Remix

The Beach Boys - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, Steve Aoki - Photo: Ross Gilmore/Redferns Getty Images

Multi-platinum artist, producer and DJ Steve Aoki has remixed the Beach Boys’ early classic “Fun, Fun, Fun” as part of the ongoing 60th anniversary celebrations of the cherished group. The new version is available now via Capitol Records/UMe.

The Brian Wilson/Mike Love composition was first released in February 1964 and reached No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Avowed Beach Boys fan Aoki was eager to work his magic on the track, and to incorporate it into his live set. He recently debuted his remix to wild response from fans.

Fun, Fun, Fun (Steve Aoki Remix)

“I’ve been a huge fan of The Beach Boys all of my life,” says Aoki. “Growing up in California, I heard their music all around me. The Beach Boys are musical geniuses and visionaries in the world of rock’n’roll. I continue to be inspired by their music to this day. It’s an honor to come together for the ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ remix, and I can’t wait to share it with all of our fans all summer long.”

The Beach Boys commented: “It’s both gratifying and a whole lot of fun, fun, fun to have Steve Aoki – fun personified – reimagine one of our most enduring crowd-pleasers! As we cruise into summer, Steve [Aoki]’s ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ remix drives like an ace.”

Aoki’s previous collaborations have included BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, and Daddy Yankee. He’s also released three platinum-certified singles and six gold singles.

Aoki continues to tour the US and Europe, as the holder of the Guinness World Record for “Most Traveled Musician in One Year” since 2012. Meanwhile, “Fun, Fun, Fun” is also newly featured in the soundtrack for the much-anticipated movie Barbie. The Beach Boys are also participating in a feature-length documentary that’s currently being made, alongside a tribute special, exhibitions, events, and brand partnerships, as their remarkable legacy continues to connect with new audiences.

