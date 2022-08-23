Beastie Boys Unveil ‘Sabotage’-Inspired Action Figures

Beastie Boys - Photo: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

Beastie Boys have teamed up with toy designers Super7 for a run of “Sabotage”-inspired action figures. The toys sees Ad Rock, MCA, and Mike D dressed as their alter-egos from the hit Spike Jonze-directed 1994 music video.

Last month, it was announced that the seminal hip-hop group are being honored with a new street name in New York City. The street–on the Lower East Side corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street–will be renamed in the band’s honor, after being approved by the New York City Council.

The street was made famous by the band on the cover of their critically-acclaimed second album, 1989’s Paul’s Boutique. The new sign will recognize the achievements of Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, and the late Adam “MCA” Yauch.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” said council member Christopher Marte. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop, and especially a celebration for our community who has been organising for a really long time to make this happen.”

Back in May, it was revealed that Beastie Boys will reissue the limited edition 4xLP version of their 1992 album Check Your Head to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

The record, which originally arrived in April 1992, was the trio’s third studio album and featured such tracks as “Pass The Mic”, “So What’cha Want” and “Jimmy James.”

On July 15, Beastie Boys, via UMe, released a limited edition reissue of the rare 4xLP deluxe version of Check Your Head, which was originally released in 2009 as an artist store exclusive. The previously out-of-print box set includes the 2009 remaster of the original double album plus two extra LPs of bonus content, including remixes, live versions and B-sides.

