Ben Platt And Micaela Diamond Star On ‘Parade’ Soundtrack

Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt - Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Interscope Records has announced the cast album for the 2023 revival of Parade–Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown’s award-winning musical, which opened on March 16 at New York’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to rave reviews.

Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording) features the vocal talents of Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, and is conducted by three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, and will be released on March 23.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

The current revival of Parade, which is directed by Michael Arden, has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. Entertainment Weekly called it, “a phenomenal production that feels more poignant and powerful than ever,” while Variety said, “Ben Platt stuns in a powerful Broadway production of an essential American musical.”

Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, The Book of Mormon) and Diamond’s performances (The Cher Show) were singled out for praise. Deadline gushed, “Ben Platt has no trouble reminding us just why he’s become one of Broadway’s most beloved performers. His vocals here are stunning in a pitch-perfect performance,” while The Guardian raved that. “Micaela Diamond’s singing voice is luminous.”

“Micaela Diamond, as Lucille Frank, breaks your heart with no affectation whatsoever, and a voice directly wired to her emotions,” wrote The New York Times in its Critic’s Pick review. Tickets are available now at https://paradebroadway.com/.

Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording) showcases their voices, as well as other members of the all-star cast, while capturing the essence of a musical that, Entertainment Weekly writes, “is the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Viewers will get a special preview of the musical on March 23 when Platt and Diamond perform its signature ballad “This Is Not Over Yet” on NBC’s Today, accompanied by Jason Robert Brown on piano.

Pre-order Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording).