Billy Strings Announces Two Nights At Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Billy Strings - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Strings will return to Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre next spring for two shows on May 11 and 12.

Tickets will be available via FAIR AXS. Registration for a chance to purchase tickets is open now through this Sunday, November 27 at 11:59pm ET/9:59pm MT. Following registration, randomly selected fans will be notified if they’ve been chosen to join the on-sale starting Thursday, December 1 at 12:00pm ET/10:00am MT. Full details can be found at Billy Strings’ official website.

The Red Rocks dates add to Strings’ extensive 2023 headlining tour, which includes 15 arena shows with stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights, both sold out), Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights), among others. Additionally, Strings will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 26 for a third sold-out Nashville show.

The upcoming performances follow the release of Strings’ acclaimed new album, Me/And/Dad—his first with his father, Terry Barber. The product of a longtime dream, the album features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

In celebration of the release, a new mini-doc debuted last week, which captures Strings and Barber throughout the record making process, while Strings was also recently featured on CBS Sunday Morning speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton.

Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studio, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with familiar ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar. In addition to Strings and Barber, the album features an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter, and Strings’ mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, “I Heard My Mother Weeping.”

Visit Billy Strings’ official website for more information.