Billy Strings And Father Terry Barber Share ‘Me/And/Dad’

Me/And/Dad, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Strings’ first album with his father, Terry Barber, is out now via Rounder Records.

The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Billy Strings - The Making of ME/AND/DAD (Official Video)

In celebration of the release, the duo also debuted a new mini-doc, which captures Strings and Barber throughout the record making process. Strings was also recently featured on CBS Sunday Morning speaking with correspondent Conor Knighton.

Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studio, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with familiar ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar. In addition to Strings and Barber, the album features an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury, and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter and Strings’ mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, “I Heard My Mother Weeping.”

Reflecting on the project, Strings shares, “As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad. I’ve been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, ‘I need to make time.’ It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”

Known for his electric live shows, Strings will continue his headlining tour next year including 15 newly confirmed arena dates. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights, both sold out), Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (three nights), Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena (two nights), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights), among others.

