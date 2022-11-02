Billy Strings Sets 2023 North American Arena Tour

Billy Strings – Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Billy Strings has shared a new raft of North American tour dates for winter 2023, which will see him headline arenas across the US.

The Grammy-winning bluegrass and country star will head back out on the road on February 16 with the first of three shows at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. From there, he will play multiple nights in Charlottesville, VA, Nashville, TN, and more, wrapping up with a three-night stand at Cincinnati’s The Andrew J Brady Music Center in March.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (November 4), but fans can access a special pre-sale from 10am local time today (2). Find more details and tickets on Strings’ official website.

The tour will follow the release of Strings’ next album, ME/AND/DAD, which will arrive on November 18 via Rounder Records. The album marks the first that he has recorded with his father, Terry Barber, and will feature new versions of 14 bluegrass and country classics that the pair have been playing together since Strings was a child.

“As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad,” he said in a statement. “I’ve been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, ‘I need to make time.’ It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”

Pre-order ME/AND/DAD. View Billy Strings’ tour itinerary below.

Feb 16-18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Feb 21-22 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Feb 24-25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Feb 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Mar 3-4 – Winston-Salem, NC – Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mar 7 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Mar 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mar 11-12 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Mar 16-18 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center