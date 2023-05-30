Ville Valo Announces Co-Headlining Tour With Black Veil Brides

Ville Valo - Photo: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo have teamed up for a co-headlining tour that is set to travel through North America.

“There’s something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America,” says Valo. “And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”

“We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night,” adds Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack. “This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn’t be happier now that we can finally share the news. Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians.”

Biersack continues, “This tour is a dream come true and will be something special. Dark Divine is new to the scene but garnering a lot of attention quickly and rightfully so. They are hands down one of the best young bands out there, and we are certain the BVB Army and VV fans will love them.”

The tour gets underway September 10 in Louisville, Kentucky, wrapping just over a month later on October 20 in Riverside, California. Pre-sales for the tour will start today (May 30) at 12 ET, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week in the lead up to the general public on-sale that starts this Friday (June 2) at 10AM local time through Live Nation.

Visit Live Nation’s official website for more information.

Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo 2023 Tour Dates:

Sept. 10 – Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall

Sept. 11 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

Sept. 12 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Sept. 14 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Sept. 15 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

Sept. 16 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theater

Sept. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

Sept. 19 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 20 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 22 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sept. 23 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 24 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

Sept. 25 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Sept. 27 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept. 28 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Sept. 29 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

Sept. 30 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 01 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 03 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

Oct. 05 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

Oct. 06 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 07 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Oct. 09 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct. 11 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre

Oct. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Oct. 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 15 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

Oct. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 18 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

Oct. 19 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 20 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium