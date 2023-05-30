Ville Valo Announces Co-Headlining Tour With Black Veil Brides
The run kicks off September 10 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo have teamed up for a co-headlining tour that is set to travel through North America.
“There’s something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America,” says Valo. “And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”
“We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night,” adds Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack. “This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn’t be happier now that we can finally share the news. Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians.”
Biersack continues, “This tour is a dream come true and will be something special. Dark Divine is new to the scene but garnering a lot of attention quickly and rightfully so. They are hands down one of the best young bands out there, and we are certain the BVB Army and VV fans will love them.”
The tour gets underway September 10 in Louisville, Kentucky, wrapping just over a month later on October 20 in Riverside, California. Pre-sales for the tour will start today (May 30) at 12 ET, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week in the lead up to the general public on-sale that starts this Friday (June 2) at 10AM local time through Live Nation.
Visit Live Nation’s official website for more information.
Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo 2023 Tour Dates:
Sept. 10 – Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall
Sept. 11 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company
Sept. 12 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Sept. 14 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Sept. 15 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!
Sept. 16 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theater
Sept. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
Sept. 19 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept. 20 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 22 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
Sept. 23 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 24 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
Sept. 25 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Sept. 27 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept. 28 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Sept. 29 – Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!
Sept. 30 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 01 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 03 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
Oct. 05 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
Oct. 06 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 07 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Oct. 09 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct. 11 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre
Oct. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
Oct. 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 15 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium
Oct. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 18 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
Oct. 19 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 20 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium