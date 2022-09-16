BLACKPINK Makes Highly-Anticipated Grand Return On Latest Album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK – Photo: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK is back in your area. The superstar girl group has returned with its latest studio album BORN PINK, an 8-track collection of songs featuring the record-breaking lead single “Pink Venom.”

BLACKPINK kicked off release night with the unveiling of the music video for “Shut Down,” the second record on the album’s track list which arrives with a smooth transition following the conclusion of “Pink Venom.”

In the visual, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa dole out the flawlessly executed choreography they’ve come to be known for over the course of their career. “When we pull up, you know it’s a shutdown,” they declare on the chorus.

The “Shut Down” music video pays homage to a slate of past releases from the group’s collective and solo releases. Posters and signs throughout the visual call back to BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love,” “Ice Cream,” “How You Like That,” and more, while also nodding to Rosé’s “Gone,” Lisa’s “Money,” and Jennie’s “Solo.”

BLACKPINK - ‘Shut Down’ M/V

“If THE ALBUM focused solely on music, we tried to express BLACKPINK’s true nature through this album BORN PINK, like its title,” Rosé told Xportsnews in a recent interview. “While protecting BLACKPINK’s original identity, we continued to try new things.”

She added: “The album overall has a base hip hop sound, is combined with various genres, and undergoes constant variations, and we focused on expressing BLACKPINK’s definite color. I’m confident that we’ve created music that has yet to be seen with our extraordinary imagination. While creating this album, the members were all especially overflowing with confidence. That’s how perfectly we prepared.”

“Shut Down” and “Pink Venom,” as well as the newly released album deep cuts “Ready For Love” and “The Happiest Girl” are likely to become staples within BLACKPINK’s upcoming live shows on the BORN PINK world tour.

The trek, scheduled to begin on October 15 in Seoul, is expected to bring in over 1.5 million attendees across its international dates. The ambitious tour has been lauded by YG Entertainment as “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.” Tickets are on sale now via the official BLACKPINK website.

Stream or purchase BORN PINK.