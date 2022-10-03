Bono Announces Book Tour In Support Of Memoir, ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’

Bono - Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced a 14-city book tour in support of SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, the forthcoming memoir by Bono – artist, activist and U2 lead singer – which will be released worldwide on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The book tour, titled ‘Stories of Surrender’ and produced by Live Nation, is a limited run of theatre dates to mark the release of a memoir in which one of the world’s most iconic artists writes for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with. Bono will bring the stories of his life to life — live and in person— to 14 cities across North America and Europe.

Kicking off at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, November 2, ‘Stories of Surrender’ will make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris—and Bono’s hometown of Dublin— before wrapping on Monday, November 28 in Madrid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 7 at 10am local time. Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Bono’s forthcoming book, Surrender, to be released on November 1, 2022. All tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a two-ticket limit per person.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” said Bono. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, is the story of the remarkable life he’s lived, the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him. The subtitle, ’40 Songs, One Story,’ refers to the book’s 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song.

Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book. In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty. Writing with candor, self-reflection, and humor, Bono opens the aperture on his life—and the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him.

Pre-order SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.