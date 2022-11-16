Brothers Osborne Launch Limited Edition Rye Whiskey With WhistlePig

Brothers Osborne - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne have launched their own limited edition whiskey in collaboration with WhistlePig, the most awarded rye whiskey in the world. The Shoreham, Vermont-based manufacturer’s PiggyBack Legends series now includes the Brothers Osborne Barrel, created for and approved by the whiskey-loving country heroes.

The whiskey retails for $49.99 and can be bought online and in select stores across Texas, Tennessee, and Illinois this fall. One hundred bottles of the 100% Rye Single Barrel Whiskey, signed by the duo themselves, are available at $225 in honor of their family band with their father, Deuce & a Quarter. Proceeds will benefit Rogers Behavioral Health and their foundation, Mission Possible Fund, raising funds to provide free mental health treatment to low income patients.

“Our limited edition PiggyBack 100% Rye Brothers Osborne Barrel is the perfect balance of sweet, spice and smoke,” enthuse John and TJ. “It’s fun, warm, inviting, and you know it’s going to be good right from that first nose off the bottle. Everything works really well together – a testament to a good barrel and a great whiskey. We’re very proud to be a part of it.”

Brothers Osborne’s relationship with WhistlePig began when the company was prominently featured in the duo’s 2021 music video for their hit “I’m Not for Everyone.” Notes TJ: “From there we started having conversations about doing something in the future. When they came to us with the idea of a collaboration we were stoked.”

In a new Rolling Stone feature, John adds: “The mantra of the brand has to resonate with our own mantra, which is just about being yourself, being unique, and being okay with being the underdog and having a lot of pride in what you do. WhistlePig comes from a small farm in Vermont and all the people that work there have such pride for the WhistlePig name. It just aligned with who we are spiritually.”

TJ reflects: “Our goal – as was theirs – was for us to choose the finishes, the toast and the length that it was aged so we would have something we would love to drink. The finished product is really good and we’re really proud of it. It’s absolutely something I’ll pull out of my whiskey collection to sip or to mix. I love how it turned out.”

John concludes: “I always go for something with more of a butterscotch or caramel finish to it. We tried a light, medium, and a char [toast] and we both agreed on this one. Which is a miracle that we both preferred this one because it’s impossible to get my brother and I to agree on anything, but this one stood out as very special to us and we both immediately fell in love with it.”

John and his wife, singer Lucie Silvas, are now expecting twins, and the group are expecting to release new music early in 2023 . They’re completing the follow-up to 2020’s Skeletons album with new producer Mike Elizondo.