Caity Baser Releases Feisty New Single ‘Kiss You’

Caity Baser - Photo: Lily Craigen

Caity Baser – UK pop music’s one to watch for 2023 – has just released her anticipated new single “Kiss You,” out now via EMI/Chosen Music. You can check the track’s official video out below.

The 20 year old pop singer made announced the upcoming arrival of “Kiss You” while on stage at London’s iconic XOYO, where she recently played two sold out back-to-back shows.

“Kiss You” is Caity Baser’s first new single following her recent run of unprecedented successes in 2022. Her previous singles “Friendly Sex” and “X&Y” both became runaway viral hits for the pop singer and songwriter, with the latter single being her first single to enter the UK Official Singles Chart.

Caity Baser - Kiss You (Official Video)

Tickets for her recent debut nationwide headline tour sold out in a day, prompting her to put on the two special live shows at XOYO, as a thank you to her fans for their support. Total sales for Caity Baser’s live shows this year are over 4,000 tickets – far greater than most new UK artists this year.

Caity has recently received a wealth of critical acclaim from the tastemaker music press across the UK, including NME who recently selected her as their Radar Breakout star, a slot given only to the hottest, most exciting new musical acts. In the piece, they called Caity and her music “honest, personality-fuelled pop hellbent on having fun,” going on to compare her to British musical greats such as The Streets’ Mike Skinner and Lily Allen.

Caity was also the most recent digital cover star of The Line Of Best Fit, who proclaimed: “Caity Baser is having her main character moment,” stating that she is “here to start a new pop revolution built on sincerity and zero bullshit.” Record Of The Day said “Friendly Sex is the fun and outspoken pop track you need to hear. One to watch,” while Notion Magazine praised that Caity “brings a fresh sound that is wholly her own…furious, f_k-you energy.”

Loud, funny, vibrant and sensitive: words that describe British singer, songwriter and pop provocateur Caity Baser just as easily as they describe her music. Wise beyond her 20 years but packing enough teenage energy to still cause trouble, Caity’s the big sister you always wanted, the best friend your mum says isn’t allowed to come round any more and the best member of your favourite girl band who’s just gone solo. She is all these things at once, but after one listen to her music you’ll know she is, first and foremost, very much Caity Baser.

Her popularity shot up in little over a year, thanks to her thanks to her effortless knack for catchy pop melodies and her unforgettable live shows. Not long ago she was an average student working at her local Co-Op store, before she posted a TikTok of her singing

and went to bed. The next morning she woke to millions of likes – and an offer from a top-flight music management company to represent her. Before long she had released her debut mixtape Lil CB, which included early fan favourites “Haters” and “S.T.D.” – the ode to an overly promiscuous ex. The title track, “Lil CB” has become an anthem among Caity’s devout fanbase – and a chant at all her live performances.

But it was her most recent singles, the brutally honest “Friendly Sex” and instant earworm “X&Y” which have helped earn Baser over 16 million streams on Spotify to date and a vast social media following including 30 million views on TikTok. She has been handpicked as a one to watch by NME, Rolling Stone UK, Dork Magazine, CLASH Magazine, 1883, Notion, The Observer, Euphoria, DIY, Gigwise and more, with regular radio support from BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing and Capital FM.

