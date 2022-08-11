The Streets Returns With ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’

The Streets - Photo: Courtesy of Island Records

Mike Skinner as The Streets has shared three brand new songs, collectively released under the title Brexit At Tiffany’s, alongside a self-directed/produced video for the title track, featuring Mike shot in various spots across London.

The title track is an understated ballad; Skinner’s internal monologue is beautifully complimented by the affecting vocal of Jazz Morley, anchored by a skittering drum beat and smooth percussion.

The Streets - Brexit at Tiffany's ft. Jazz Morley

Speaking about the release, Skinner comments, “‘Brexit at Tiffany’s’ is a song about how the end of a relationship can be as messy as leaving Europe! ‘We don’t belong to each other: he’s an independent, and so am I.’ Add into that a lot of blue and green and the whole thing feels like nostalgia before it’s happened. No-one’s hair was set on fire during all of the recording and video.”

Also released as part of the bundle are the tracks “3 Minutes to Midnight,” a bass heavy number featuring grime star Manga Saint Hilare, and the lyrically beguiling “Test of Time.”

Back in January, The Streets kicked off 2022 with a new track, “Wrong Answers Only,” which was also released through Island Records. On the track, Skinner is joined by British punk rapper Master Peace, and together the duo created a track primed for dance floors and festivals alike.

The Streets had originally intended to spend much of January and February of 2022 touring the UK after Mike Skinner and company returned to the stage with a number of festival slots during the summer of 2021. However, in December of 2021, Skinner announced that the tour dates were canceled.

In an Instagram post, Skinner wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022. It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of COVID, the whole thing has to stop. I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”

The Streets’ most recent full-length release, the mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, was released in July 2020.

