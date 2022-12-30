Callum Beattie Shares Live Piano Version Of ‘Dancing With Wolves’

Callum Beattie - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Callum Beattie has shared a stripped back, piano and acoustic version of his new track “Dancing With Wolves” which you can check out below.

The original studio version of “Dancing With Wolves” also features on the Scottish singer-songwriter’s sophomore album Vandals which will be released through 3Beat on February 24, 2023.

Vandals is Beattie’s first album since his 2020 debut People Like Us. The album comprises 13 tracks and last summer, Beattie asked his fans to submit their names for the album booklet.

Dancing With Wolves (Piano, Acoustic; Live)

He shared on social media, “Well folks, my NEW album Vandals will be released in autumn. As a way of saying thank you to all you lovely people, I want to include as many of your names in my album booklet as I possibly can. All you have to do is comment with your name below, or the name of who you want to be on it. Your name will then appear in our special thank you list on the album.”

Beattie released the album’s first single “Heart Stops Beating” in July and followed it with “What It Means” in October.

Vandals sees Beattie going right back to his roots, a selection of songs penned about Scotland, working class life, and coming of age. “I grew up in a post Thatcher Britain, in a fairly rough part of Scotland, raised by my dad, and experienced the poverty and roughness of those times first hand,” says Callum. “Culturally, it was a very specific period in history, where you could almost feel the class divide on the local streets. I feel strongly that we are moving towards a culturally similar period in history.

The artwork from the album also has significant meaning, with Callum explaining “We chose to take a different approach to the artwork and have used an iconic photo by a very iconic photographer called Gavin Watson. Gavin was the inspiration behind Shane Meadows’ This Is England and working with him was a dream come true.

Callum Beattie’s route is paved with empathy, a working-class voice speaking with profound honesty. “That’s what music is” Callum explains. “It’s about making somebody feel better about their life.”

Pre-order Vandals.

Vandals includes the following tracks:

“Vandals”

“Heart Stops Beating”

“Mammy”

“Pt.II”

“War On The Streets”

“25 Seconds”

“Let Me Fall”

“Warrior”

“Can’t Kill The Summer”

“What It Means”

“Dancing With The Wolves”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Home Free”