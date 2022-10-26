Calum Scott And Tiësto’s Cover Of ‘Dancing On My Own’ Becomes Anthem For Philadelphia Phillies

Calum Scott - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up to play the Houston Astros in the World Series, and in the process, Tiësto’s remix of Calum Scott’s cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” has been the team and city’s unofficial anthem.Scott released his cover of the song in 2016, and a Tiësto remix of Scott’s cover came out later that year.

Philadelphia’s ABC 6 interviewed fans about the song and reported their findings. “‘I think it’s like total underdog song. We’re still dancing, we’re still here,’ said Ella Strauss of South Philadelphia,” to the site.

One unspecified Phillies player played it after a victory during the season, and once they kept on winning, the song stuck. Now, as the Phillies go from underdogs to competitors in the World Series, the song remains a locker room staple but has also galvanized the city.

According to Billboard, as reported by ABC 6, the song gained nearly 254,000 official on-demand U.S. streams on October 15, the day the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. That represented a 45% gain a week after the Phillies debuted the song publicly during the Wild Card round.

After a fan recently asked Scott on Twitter if he would be available to sing in Philadelphia at the World Series. The singer replied with an enthusiastic, “I AM DOWN!!”

Back in June, Scott shared his sophomore studio album Bridges via Capitol Records. The album arrived alongside a heartwarming, slice-of-life music video for the album’s first single, “Heaven.”

Directed by Lewis Cater, the “Heaven” music video zooms in on moments both grand and seemingly minuscule, showing both in a light that emphasizes their equal and shared impact. In the visual, a couple is seen feeding a newborn baby, newlyweds wear their wedding attire to share fries at a quaint restaurant, and two young women swirl in the nerves of a first date. All the while, Scott stands in the heights of the Hollywood Hills as the lyrics pour from his soul.

“From touring all over the world and seeing how people have been affected by my music, I realized how important it is for me to keep writing from a very honest place,” Scott shared in a statement upon the album’s release.

“I’ve learned that I can take the painful things I’ve been through, then create something beautiful that helps people to process their feelings, to take action, to become more compassionate and understanding of others, or just to escape from the world for a while.”

Listen to “Dancing On My Own” (Tiesto Remix).