Carly Pearce Confesses ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ In New Track

Carly Pearce 'Country Music Made Me Do It' artwork - Courtesy: Big Machine Label Group

Carly Pearce has released “Country Music Made Me Do It,” a fiddle-laden track that she wrote with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. It arrives on the heels of her collaboration with Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” which came out in June.

Publicity for the new song describes it as “an upbeat, cheeky love letter to the genre” that “chronicles Pearce’s long standing relationship to country music and the impact it has had on her life.” Posting a photograph of herself as a child, wearing a cowgirl hat, she wrote on Instagram: “Country music has clearly been making me do it since day one.”

Country Music Made Me Do It

In a previous post, she wrote: “I’ve been busy in the studio recording new music, and want to share a little of that with you too. ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ is the essence of this next chapter for me. I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can’t wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music.”

On Monday (7), the RIAA awarded platinum status to “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Pearce’s duet with Ashley McBryde, which had previously gone gold last October. That followed the similar certification in June for Pearce’s “Next Girl”; her “What He Didn’t Do” went platinum in April.

In other news, rising name Adam Doleac will join Pearce as a special guest for a run of shows on her tour, also titled Country Music Made Me Do It, this fall. The tour begins on October 5 at the Town Hall in New York, with Hannah Ellis also supporting on some shows. Doleac will join her on selected dates including those in New York, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, and more. After a presale at the Carly Pearce Official Fan Club, tickets are on general sale from today (11) at 10am local time.

