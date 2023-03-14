Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, And More To Perform At CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce - Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini, and Lainey Wilson are the first round of superstars added to the CMT Music Awards lineup, joining previously announced performers Carrie Underwood and co-host Kane Brown alongside his wife Katelyn Brown.

Shop the best of Carrie Underwood’s discography on vinyl and more.

The show will be airing airing live from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underwood, who holds the title as the winningest artist in CMT history, with a total of 25 trophies, was revealed as the first performer for the 2023 show.

“Both Austin and Nashville are two of the world’s greatest music cities and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the return of the CMT Music Awards on CBS than with co-host Kelsea Ballerini surprising Carrie Underwood, our most awarded artist, in the middle of her incredible live performance at Moody Center–the exact venue where we’ll all be back exactly five months from today!” shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram, and Jason Owen, Executive Producers, CMT Music Awards upon the initial anouncement. “Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music with plenty of surprises, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever on a national stage in what will be a true country music extravaganza.”

“The programming team at Oak View Group and Moody Center have spent the past two years cultivating this relationship and working to endear CMT, CBS and Paramount to Austin and our new, world-class arena. CMT’s commitment to Austin reflects those efforts and we couldn’t be more grateful and excited to host them next year,” says Michael Owens, Vice President of Programming, Moody Center.

Visit the CMT Music Awards’ official website for more information.