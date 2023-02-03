Carly Pearce Announces ‘29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City)’

Carly Pearce, ‘29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City),’ - Photo: Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Reigning ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce has announced 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City).

Produced by Pearce alongside David Clauss, the album was recorded during an intimate concert event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, featuring special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), The Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”), and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”). Fans can pre-order the album ahead of its release on March 24 via Big Machine Records.

Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted To Be That Girl (Live From Music City / Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Pearce’s music continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality while closing her 29 story with current Gold-certified Top-10-and-soaring hit “What He Didn’t Do,” which has amassed over 200 million streams to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood is now a Grammy Awards-nominated artist. She will vie for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”) this weekend in Los Angeles at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards airing Sunday (2/5) on CBS.

Following the Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member’s sold-out The 29 Tour and spending last summer touring with Kenny Chesney, Pearce joins Blake Shelton’s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour kicking off February 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Honored as one of CMT’s 2022 Artists of The Year, Pearce is currently writing and recording new material as she prepares for her next musical chapter.

Pre-order 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City).

29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) Tracklist:

1. “Diamondback (Live From Music City)”

2. “What He Didn’t Do (Live From Music City)”

3. “Easy Going (Live From Music City)”

4. “Dear Miss Loretta (Live From Music City)”

5. “Next Girl (Live From Music City)”

6. “Should’ve Known Better (Live From Music City)”

7. “29 (Live From Music City)”

8. “Never Wanted To Be That Girl (Live From Music City)” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

9. “Your Drinkin’, My Problem (Live From Music City)”

10. “Liability (Live From Music City)”

11. “Messy (Live From Music City)”

12. “Show Me Around (Live From Music City)”

13. “Day One (Live From Music City)”

14. “All The Whiskey In The World (Live From Music City)”

15. “Mean It This Time (Live From Music City)”

16. “Truth Be Told (Live From Music City)” – Carly Pearce and Matthew West

17. “Every Little Thing (Live From Music City)”

18. “Hide The Wine (Live From Music City)”

19. “I Hope You’re Happy Now (Live From Music City)” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice