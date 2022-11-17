Carly Pearce To Host And Perform On 13th Annual ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Special

Carly Pearce - Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Carly Pearce will follow her recent, latest success at the CMA Awards, by hosting the 13th annual CMA Country Christmas special.

Pearce won the CMA’s Musical Event award for her “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” collaboration with Ashley McBryde, also performing her new song “Dear Miss Loretta” as part of the event’s celebrations of Loretta Lynn. Now she turns her attention to the holiday season with the ABC television special, at which she will also perform. Others in the line-up, set to sing favorite Christmas songs, are Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Molly Tuttle, and The War And Treaty.

Filmed in Nashville, CMA Country Christmas will air on ABC at 8pm CT on December 8, and will be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+. The show has been part of the build-up to the holidays since it was introduced in 2010. You can watch a brief preview of the 2022 show below.

"CMA Country Christmas" airs Dec. 8 at 9/8c on ABC!

Last year, Pearce was the show’s co-host, for the first time, sharing duties with Gabby Barrett and singing her interpretation of “O Holy Night.” Other performers on the 2021 edition were Barrett, Jimmie Allen with Louis York & the Shindellas, Breland, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson. “SO excited & honored to be your host again this year,” posted Pearce on the confirmation of her returning role.

Produced by the CMA, CMA Country Christmas is directed by Milton Sneed, executive-produced by Robert Deaton, and written by Jon Macks. The CMA has again teamed with Balsam Hill to decorate the stage for the special with their Christmas trees and holiday décor, for which product information can be found here.

Read more about CMA Country Christmas at the show’s dedicated website and listen to the official playlist on Apple Music and Spotify.