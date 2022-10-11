Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Video For ‘The Loneliest Time,’ Featuring Rufus Wainwright

Carly Rae Jepsen - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Last week, Carly Rae Jepsen released the title track to her upcoming album The Loneliest Time. The last single to be released from her highly anticipated album, “The Loneliest Time” sees her playing out a fantastical duet with her musical hero Rufus Wainwright.

Shop the best of Carly Rae Jepsen’s discography on vinyl and more.

The glamourous and whimsical video for “The Loneliest Time” was directed by Grammy Award winning director Brantley Gutierrez and features Jepsen and Wainwright calling out to one another during the loneliest time of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carly Rae Jepsen - The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright) [Official Music Video]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I’m coming over tonight/Knock on your door just like before,” Jepsen sings on the disco-tinged song as Wainwright echoes her words. “I need that look in your eyes/Cause we’ve had the loneliest time.” Wainwright later takes the lead, with the Canadian pop star backing him up in return.

Produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Carly before, most notably on the song “Julien,” and co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert, “The Loneliest Time” follows the release of “Talking To Myself, “Beach House,” and “Western Wind.” All four songs will be featured on Jepsen’s fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, set for release October 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

Jepsen is currently out on the road headlining her North American The So Nice Tour where she is giving fans a taste of her new tunes.

When announcing the album on social media, Jepsen wrote: “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

Back in September, Jepsen unveiled plans for the 2023 UK and Ireland leg of her So Nice tour, including a headline show at London’s historic Alexandra Palace venue. The gig will mark her biggest UK headline show to date.

The dates will kick off on February 5 in Dublin before heading over to the UK on February 7, when Jepsen plays in Leeds.

Pre-order The Loneliest Time.