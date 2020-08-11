Hear Celeste’s Soulful Cover Of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’

Rising singer-songwriter Celeste has recorded a joyful, bluesy, and entirely original version of Bob Marley’s classic “One Love.” The soulful track was released today in tandem with Oakley’s “For The Love Of Sport” campaign. An inspiring video, featuring a variety of Team Oakley Athletes, premiered today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The British-Jamaican BRIT Award-winner was handpicked by the Marley family to cover the Reggae anthem, which calls for peace, love, and unity. Celeste’s rendition transforms the tune into a modern, soulful track – featuring hip-hop beats and a soaring choir. Several of the song’s lyrics, meanwhile, were re-written, incorporating quotes from a global selection of Team Oakley Athletes, including the WNBA’s Diamond DeShields, BMX champion Caroline Buchanan, pro skateboarder Ryan Sheckler, Paralympic skier Oksana Masters, and surfer Italo Ferreira.

“Sport has the power to evoke emotion, whether participating or spectating,” said Oakley Global Marketing Director Ben Goss in a statement. “And the world is in a fragile place right now. By sharing what drives us and our athletes, this love of sport, our hope is that it can have a positive impact on uplifting the community during these uncertain times.”

Bob Marley, who would have turned 75 this year, was also a big fan of sports. His son, Ziggy Marley, shared that, soccer, specifically “was my dad’s second love after music, and it brought him a great deal of joy throughout his life. The world really needs love right now, and we’re thrilled to work with Oakley on this amazing reinterpretation of ‘One Love,’ so it can be meaningful to a new generation during a time when it’s needed most.”

The cover, which debuted on the SiriusXM channel, Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio, is available across streaming platforms.

Celeste, meanwhile, has kept herself busy throughout the UK lockdown. The BBC Sound of 2020 winner recently released a dreamy cover of Édith Piaf’s timeless song, “La Vie En Rose.” Ahead of that, she appeared on an episode of Barclaycard’s Share The Stage alongside Lewis Capaldi. The Scottish star covered Celeste’s song “Strange,” recalling that when he saw her perform the haunting tune at the BRITS, he was “genuinely mesmerized…it just blew me away.”

Celeste also appeared on a variety of high-profile live-streams, including the World Health Organization’s Global Citizen sessions (hand-picked by Chris Martin), The Graham Norton Show, and BBC Children In Need’s Big Night In.