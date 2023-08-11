Chappell Roan Shares New Single ‘Hot To Go!’

Chappell Roan, ‘HOT TO GO!’ - Photo: YouTube/Amusement/Island Records

Chappell Roan has served up a new single, “HOT TO GO!,” the latest new track and video ahead of her highly anticipated debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, out September 22 via Amusement/Island Records.

Channeling the spirit of cheer, Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” is instructive, indelible, and iconic, carrying the singalong charisma of Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey” and Roan’s signature uninhibited and clever songwriting. The accompanying music video for “HOT TO GO!”’ finds Chappell at home in Willard, Missouri bringing her lyrics to life with a dance while instructing others to follow her lead.

“I wrote this song so I could live out my cheerleader fantasy!” Chappell says about the song. “I just wanted to make something simple and silly that I could do with the audience because I’m a huge fan of audience participation. Also, selfishly (and shamelessly) wanted to bounce around on stage singing a song about being hot.”

With bold hooks, powerhouse vocals, and theatrical flair, the magnetic and unapologetically candid singer-songwriter has built up a cult-like fanbase over the past year across releases like the booming, dancefloor-ready “Red Wine Supernova,” her breathtaking self-written ballad “Kaleidoscope,” and last year’s cinematic fan favorite “Casual.”

Her synth-pop smash breakthrough, 2020’s “Pink Pony Club,” set the tone for Chappell’s evolution into her own version of pop stardom: a small town rhinestone cowgirl delivering euphoric, heartfelt bangers, and a queer icon for a generation. The album was co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, Guts).

This fall, Chappell will embark on an expansive North American headlining tour that will scale up her intoxicating live show experience across the US and Canada—The Midwest Princess Tour, already sold out in 12 cities including two Brooklyn Steel shows, kicks off in September with tickets on sale now,.

Pre-order The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.