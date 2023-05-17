Chappell Roan Fills The Dance Floor On New Single ‘Red Wine Supernova’

Chappell Roan - Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Chappell Roan has returned with a new single “Red Wine Supernova.” To celebrate the release, she shared an intimate visualizer and discussed the track in an interview on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe. In that interview, she also teases her forthcoming debut album, hinting at a fall release via Amusement/Island Records.

Reflecting on the song, Chappell says, “I needed a campy gay girl song that captured the magic of having feelings for another girl. I packed the song with fun raunchy lyrics that make it feel like a night out flirting with the girl across the bar!”

Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova (Behind The Curtain)

Chappell Roan also announced a fall headlining tour–an expansive North American tour with dates across the US and Canada, kicking off in September. Tickets will be on sale Thursday, 5/18 at 10am local time.

An electrifying performer, Chappell wrapped her debut headlining Naked in North America tour in March, instantly selling-out all tour stops including New York (Webster Hall), Los Angeles (The Fonda), San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, and more.

Already gaining recognition for her work within and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, Chappell invited local drag artists in each market to open for her. Additionally, Chappell has committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from every ticket sale from her Naked In North America Tour to For The Gworls, a Black and trans-led collective that curates parties to fundraise money to help Black transgender people pay for their rent, gender-affirming surgeries, smaller co-pays for medicines/doctor’s visits and travel assistance. For more information about For The Gworls visit their official website here.

Chappell’s live shows have become celebrated events, making her an obvious choice for opener on Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Sour Tour. Chappell’s upcoming headline tour will expand her intoxicating live show experience, doubling the number of cities she’ll perform in at venues twice the size of those along her debut headlining tour.

Buy or stream “Red Wine Supernova.”