Charles Kelley Pens Farewell To Alcohol With ‘As Far As You Could’

Charles Kelley - Photo: Hodges Usry (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

In one of the most profound and personal moments of his career, Lady A’s Charles Kelley has released his goodbye letter to alcohol, sharing the confessional “As Far As You Could.”

Aided by the gift of desperation, Kelley co-wrote the redemptive ballad after a public decision to stop drinking and begin addiction treatment. After an outpouring of support, the next months were filled with reflection, accountability, and songwriting, with the powerful “As Far As You Could” marking a turning point in Kelley’s recovery. The Country star shared the track with fans before Thanksgiving, posting an unfinished demo and now, just before Christmas, the fully-produced single is out now.

Charles Kelley - As Far As You Could (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“For me, the biggest word I’ve been holding on to is gratitude, not pride,” Kelley says of his journey so far. “I’m grateful. I finally see the light and am connecting with what life is all about. Some days are hard, but the good so outweighs those bad moments. There’s some beauty in all this and I’ve had time to reflect, time to get healthy, time to write. I’ve probably written 50 songs this fall, and I feel like all of it was leading to this one song.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-written and produced alongside Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood and Jimmy Robbins, the stirring ballad captures an inner conflict experienced by many, mixing sadness and serenity as Kelley recounts the steps along his path – both good and bad. Boldly honest and ending on an inspirational high, the compassionate track takes songwriting as therapy to a new level. The single leans into the deeply-personal theme with a raw and unfiltered sound, relying on a piano played by Haywood, and a bruised-but-resilient vocal.

According to the National Institutes of Health, about 10 percent of Americans will struggle with addiction at some point in their lives – and the ripple effects of those struggles touch almost everyone else. Ultimately, Kelley hopes sharing his story will help spread support and understanding for others. If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

Buy or stream “As Far As You Could.”