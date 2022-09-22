Chris And Morgane Stapleton, Keith Urban, Vince Gill For Rodney Crowell’s Heal The Music Day

Morgane and Chris Stapleton - Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton, his wife Morgane, Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, and Keith Urban are among the major stars who will take part in the fifth annual Heal The Music Day, set for October 21 and devised by country and Americana trailblazer Rodney Crowell. Along with Crowell himself, contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will also be part of the day, which will raise awareness and funds for Music Health Alliance (MHA).

Heal The Music Day, launched in 2017, tends to the emergency and ongoing medical needs of the creative community. A huge 76% of this music sector are self- employed or part of a small business, and are often either uninsured or under-insured for healthcare.

“In the world of the working musician, good health is something most of us take for granted,” says Crowell. “That is, until something goes wrong. The healthcare advocates at MHA ensure that no music professional must face a healthcare crisis alone. It is crucial to support MHA’s work to heal the music and the best part is that music makers don’t have to do anything that they are not already doing. Pledges can be as simple as a percent of a concert, event, creative work, or single donation made for Heal The Music Day October 21.”

Individuals, from songwriters to managers, label executives to attorneys, and far beyond, can take part by pledging a percentage of a single day’s earnings or of an event. All donations made between October 1 and 21 will be matched up to a threshold of $25,000.

Tatum Allsep, MHA founder and CEO, adds: “Heal The Music Day is not only our largest fundraiser, but also an opportunity for the music industry to step up and support their fellow musicians in need. The need for our services has increased more than 65% this year over last, with mental health support growing more than 300% over the past two years.

“Our goal is to raise more than $300,000 this year to meet the continued increase in critical need and ensure that nobody working in the music industry will ever have to walk a health crisis alone. Heal The Music Day is a great investment into the long-term health and wellness of the music industry as a whole.”

For every $1 donated to Music Health Alliance, the organization can provide $30 in free services, which include access to doctors, specialists, diagnostic testing, hospitals, medicine, health insurance, Medicare and senior care, mental health support, dental and vision resources, end of life care, and financial assistance resources during times of illness.