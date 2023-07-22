Cian Ducrot Reflects On Relationships On New Single ‘Everyone Who Falls In Love’

Cian Ducrot - Photo: C. Brandon/Redferns

Rising Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot has shared his new single “Everyone Who Falls In Love (Has Someone Else They’re Thinking Of)” ahead of the August 4 release of his debut album, Victory, through Polydor Records. You can check the track out below.

‘Everyone Who Falls In Love (Has Someone Else They’re Thinking Of)” kicks off with a melancholy piano intro that indicates the song is heading in one direction, but those expectations are spun around as Cian sings the ear-catching lyric, “She still thinks of him when she touches my skin.” Like many of Ducrot’s songs to date, “Everyone Who Falls In Love” shows that for all the joys that come with it, romance can be messy, contradictory and confusing. That mood is emphasized by the production, which reflects the turmoil of the lyrics with dashes of corrosive beats and darker synth textures.

Everyone Who Falls In Love (Has Someone Else They’re Thinking Of)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Reflecting on the song, Cian says, “‘Everyone Who Falls In Love’ is based on the idea that as you get older and enter relationships, both parties usually have a lot of baggage from past relationships that still affects them and that they still think about on a daily basis. Whether it be love or pain or trauma or just simple memories, the truth is it takes time to escape those things that affected us so deeply and only time will help them pass. Everyone who falls in love has someone else they’re thinking of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ducrot wrote the song with Bill Maybury (Lewis Capaldi, Mimi Webb) and solo artist Cate (‘Groupie’, ‘Can’t Wait To Be Pretty’), and produced it alongside Jacob Manson (Elderbrook, Aitch).

Victory compiles this new song to all of the biggest and best moments of Cian’s career to date (“I’ll Be Waiting,” “Heaven,” “All For You” and “Part Of Me”) as well as another seven future fan favourites. A range of formats, bundles and merch designs includes a spatter-colored vinyl as well as two CDs with a bonus disc: one featuring string arrangements of select songs, the other featuring performances from Cian’s choir.

Having just played three huge outdoor shows with Dermot Kennedy, Cian Ducrot’s international touring in support of Victory will take him North America, Europe, the UK and back home to Ireland. He will also play some intimate album launch shows and will be hosting signing sessions at select HMV.

Pre-order Victory.

Cian Ducrot plays the following UK and Ireland shows:

JULY

21st – Tramlines Festival

23rd – Truck Festival

28th – Dublin, Academy (SOLD OUT)

29th – Dublin, Academy (SOLD OUT)

30th – Kilkenny, Set Theatre (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

1st – Cork, Cyprus Avenue (SOLD OUT)

2nd – Cork, Cyprus Avenue (SOLD OUT)

4th – Killarney, INEC Club (SOLD OUT)

5th – Limerick, Dolan’s (SOLD OUT)

6th – Indiependence Music & Arts Festival

8th – Galway, Monroe’s (SOLD OUT)

9th – Belfast, Limelight (SOLD OUT)

25th – Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

NOVEMBER

13th – Glasgow, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

14th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

15th – Nottingham, Rock City

17th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

18th – Birmingham, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

20th – Brighton, Dome

21st – London, Eventim Apollo

22nd – Norwich, UEA

26th – Bristol, 02 Academy (SOLD OUT)

28th – Southampton, 02 Guildhall

29th – Manchester, Academy (SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER

1st – Drogheda, The TLT (SOLD OUT)

2nd – Galway, Leisureland (SOLD OUT)

5th – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

6th – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

7th – Belfast, Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)

8th – Belfast, Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)

11th – Limerick, The Milk Market (SOLD OUT)

12th – KIllarney, Gleneagle INEC Arena

14th – Kilkenny, Set Theatre (SOLD OUT)

16th – Castlebar, Royal Theatre