Cian Ducrot Offers Festive Comfort With ‘Hallelujah’ Cover And ‘I’ll Be Waiting’

Cian Ducrot – Photo: C Brandon/Redferns

Cian Ducrot has shared some festive comfort with his fans in the form of a cover of “Hallelujah” and a “Sad At Christmas” take on his latest single, “I’ll Be Waiting.”

The Irish singer-songwriter released the new tracks yesterday (December 16) as a way to reach out to fans that find the Christmas period a lonely and difficult time.

Ducrot’s version of Jeff Buckley’s classic song “Hallelujah” features the star singing emotively over a poignant piano backing. In a live video of the same cover, the musician is joined by the Royal Northern College of Music Student Choir, who add yet more tenderness to the stunning version.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Sad At Christmas” take on “I’ll Be Waiting,” meanwhile, finds Ducrot stripping things back slightly and adding a wintry feel to the emphatic pop song.

Cian Ducrot – Hallelujah (Live w/ Royal Northern College Of Music Student Choir)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Both versions of the single deal with the frustrations that come with desperately hoping someone close to you can change. “It’s a story of waiting for someone you love to show up, but they tend to not show up when you need them,” Ducrot said in a press release.

“I didn’t want to have a relationship with my dad as a child, he was a horrible person, but also, when you’re a kid, you still want your dad to care.”

In April, the singer-songwriter shared his massive single “All For You,” which gave him his first Top 20 single in the UK. The track was fueled by fan power on TikTok and a special duet version with former touring partner Ella Henderson, for who he opened a sold-out Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Written and produced solely by Ducrot, the original version of the tender ballad was previewed on this year’s Love Island, was streamed more than 5,4 million times globally, and counts more than 1 million views on YouTube.

Buy or stream “Hallelujah.”