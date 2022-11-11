Cian Ducrot Drops Eloquent New Single ‘I’ll Be Waiting’

Cian Ducrot - Photo: Lillie Eiger

Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot has released his crushing new single “I’ll Be Waiting” via Polydor: a plain-speaking, emotionally eloquent, universal ballad with a specific meaning for its writer. The single follows heart-wrenching “All For You” breaking into the UK Top 20 and the news of a UK headline tour in March 2023, with a landmark performance at London’s KOKO. You can listen to “I’ll Be Waiting” below.

While “All For You” focuses on loss tinged with a hint of regret at your own behavior, “I’ll Be Waiting” deals with the frustrations that come with desperately hoping someone close to you can change. Speaking about the single, Cian says “It’s a story of waiting for someone you love to show up, but they tend to not show up when you need them.” He then adds “I didn’t want to have a relationship with my dad as a child, he was a horrible person, but also when you’re a kid you still want your dad to care.” Highly awaited, the single teaser alone has generated over 5 million views already across social platforms. “Everything I post at the moment is like ‘that’s cool, great your tour is sold-out, but when is I’ll Be Waiting released’?'” Cian laughs.

Cian Ducrot - I'll Be Waiting (Official Lyric Video)

Fueled by fan power on TikTok and a special duet version with former touring partner Ella Henderson, for who he opened a sold-out Shepherd’s Bush Empire, “All For You” has become Cian’s highest charting single, steadily climbing the UK top 40 and eventually peeking inside the top 20 after 22 weeks on the chart. Written and produced solely by Ducrot the original version of the tender ballad was previewed on this year’s Love Island, was streamed more than 5,4 million times globally and counts more than 1 million views on YouTube.

After years of wrestling with his decision to quit becoming a classical musician, Ducrot is finally living out his recurring dream of performing his own songs in front of fans. Early next year, he will embark on an already almost sold-out tour across the UK, with stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Swansea, Bristol, Oxford, London, Dublin, Belfast, Killarney, Galway, Limerick, Kilkenny, before ending with a date in his hometown, Cork. This new tour will see Cian performing his biggest hits such as “Crocodiles,” “Not Usually Like This” and “Hello Gorgeous,” as well as new music.

Ducrot has built a 1.1M-strong audience on TikTok and his irreverent, creative connection with fans across his social platforms continues to further solidify his position as a rising pop star in the direct vein of artists such as Lewis Capaldi. Following a breakthrough year with the release of his debut EP and more than 100 million streams globally, a second headline tour of the UK & Ireland announced in less than two years, and a first UK Top 20, things are only getting bigger for Cian.

UK & IE HEADLINE TOUR 2023:

March 9 th – SWG3, Glasgow

March 10th – O2 Ritz, Manchester

March 11th – Newcastle University, Newcastle

March 13th – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

March 15th – The Mill, Birmingham

March 17th – Patti Pavilion, Swansea

March 16th – Thekla, Bristol – SOLD OUT

March 19th – The Bullingdon, Oxford

March 20th – KOKO, London

March 22nd – Academy, Dublin – ADDED DUE TO DEMAND

March 23rd – Academy, Dublin – SOLD OUT

March 24th – Limelight 2, Belfast – SOLD OUT

March 25th – INEC Club, Killarney – SOLD OUT

March 29th – Monroe’s Galway – SOLD OUT

March 30th – Dolans, Limerick – SOLD OUT

March 31st – Set Theatre, Kilkenny – SOLD OUT

April 1st – Cyprus Avenue, Cork – SOLD OUT

April 2nd – Cyprus Avenue, Cork – SOLD OUT

