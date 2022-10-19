Lewis Capaldi Announces UK Arena Tour For 2023

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Following his comeback last month, with the release of “Forget Me”, Lewis Capaldi has now announced a UK arena tour for 2023, as well as the release date for his highly anticipated second album.

After teasing “huge news” was coming on his Instagram Stories, Lewis announced the news on social media on October 18. He also returned to his Stories to add that he was “so proud” of the album and that he thinks it’s better than his debut album. He even revealed that more songs would come out before the full album release on 19 May 2023.

Titled Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, this new album is the follow-up to his 2019 record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent which included hugely popular tracks like “Somone You Loved” and “Before You Go”. Speaking about what fans can expect from the album, Lewis said: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans will get the chance to see Lewis perform live as he heads on his arena headline shows across the UK and Europe. He will be performing at arenas up and down the country, with 11 dates in total including Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, and many more. Tickets will be on sale from Friday, October 28 at 9am, with early access available to those who pre-order Capaldi’s new album.

The singer-songwriter’s tour will start in January 2023, in Leeds and continue throughout the month into February, where he will end in Exeter on February 2.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Lewis Capaldi plays the following UK arena shows in 2023:

January 2023:

Leeds, First Direct Arena – Sat, 14

Sheffield, Utilita Arena – Mon 16

Manchester, AO Arena – Wed 18

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – Thu 19

Newcastle, Utilita Arena – Sat 21

Aberdeen, P&J Live – Mon 23

Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Tue 24

Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Thu 26

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – Fri 27

February 2023:

Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena – Wed 1

Exeter, Westpoint Arena – Thu 2