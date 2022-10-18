Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Alexandra Gavillet (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced the forthcoming release of his new album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, due out on May 19, 2023 via Capitol Records.

Featuring his smash single “Forget Me” (a September release that marked his third consecutive UK No.1 hit), the album will follow Capaldi’s 2019 full-length debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent–a massively acclaimed effort that emerged as the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020. Also today, the 26-year-old artist announced his spring 2023 headlining tour of North America, with all tickets on sale this Friday, October 21.

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me (Guitar Acoustic)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Made with longtime collaborators including TMS, producer/songwriter Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille), and hitmakers like super-producer Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent pushes forward with the piercingly honest songwriting and soul-stirring vocal work Capaldi first showcased on his debut album. “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” Capaldi says of Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An auspicious start to the next phase of his career, “Forget Me” amassed over two million streams within 24 hours of its premiere and is now approaching 100 million streams globally, in addition to making Capaldi only the third artist this year to land a single at the No.1 spot on the UK charts in its first week. “It’s about a breakup I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram,” he explains. “I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it. It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”

After selling out headlining shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents over the past few years–and headlining his first-ever festivals last summer–Capaldi will embark on a tour of North America next spring. Available to Citi cardholders in the U.S. and American Express cardholders in Canada, credit-card pre-sales for the tour start tomorrow (October 19) at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, the Spotify pre-sale and promoter/venue/radio pre-sales start Thursday (October 20) at 10 a.m. local time.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.