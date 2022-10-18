Lewis Capaldi, Jonny Greenwood Among Winners At ASCAP London Music Awards

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Jamal Edwards Self-Belief

Lewis Capaldi and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood were among the big winners at the ASCAP London Music Awards.

The event, organized by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) celebrates British songwriting and composing talent for their US successes.

Scottish singer Capaldi, who in 2021 won Songwriter of the Year, took home the ASCAP London Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Award for his work on “Lasting Lover”, performed by Sigala and James Arthur.

ASCAP also recognizes the best composers in film and TV with 11 awards.

Top Box Office Film awards went to Radiohead guitarist and film composer Greenwood for his work on Spencer, and Christopher Benstead for Guy Ritchie’s Wrath Of Man.

“Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae secured a Winning Hot 100 award for co-writers John Beck and Steve Chrisanthou, after the track re-entered the charts after a cover version by Ritt Momney went viral on TikTok.

Featuring a prominent sample of Sanam Re by Indian film composer Mithoon, “Whoopty” became a hit for drill rapper CJ. Mithoon claimed two awards for Song of the Year and Top Streaming Song.

Elsewhere, Neave Applebaum and Lewis Thompson, the co-writers behind a host of Joel Corry hits, took home three awards including Songwriter of the Year.

Elsewhere in Lewis Capaldi news, the singer-songwriter recently delivered a poignant cover of Britney Spears’ “Everytime” as part of a session in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The Scottish pop star took part in the radio station’s current Live Lounge Month, which sees musicians performing live from different locations every day in September.

As well as performing his latest single “Forget Me” and 2019’s “Hold Me While You Wait,” Capaldi also shared his take on Spears’ 2003 hit single. Aided by a string quartet and pianist, the star performed the poignant rendition from London’s Hammersmith Club.

