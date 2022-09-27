Watch Lewis Capaldi’s Poignant Cover Of Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’

Lewis Capaldi – Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lewis Capaldi has delivered a poignant cover of Britney Spears’ “Everytime” as part of a session in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The Scottish pop star is the latest artist to take part in the radio station’s current Live Lounge Month, which sees musicians performing live from different locations every day in September.

As well as performing his latest single “Forget Me” and 2019’s “Hold Me While You Wait,” Capaldi also shared his take on Spears’ 2003 hit single. Aided by a string quartet and pianist, the star performed the poignant rendition from London’s Hammersmith Club. Watch the cover version here.

“Everytime” isn’t the only cover Capaldi has shared lately. Last week (September 22), he released his spin on Olivia Rodrigo’s massive 2020 hit “Drivers License” as part of a new Spotify Singles release.

The returning star’s special session was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and took a fresh approach to the Spotify Singles approach, releasing both the cover and a version of “Forget Me” on the same day.

Capaldi returned with the original version of the latter track earlier this month and immediately hit the top spot on the UK Singles Chart with the song. “Forget Me” racked up more than 56,000 first-week chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company, and it’s the most purchased (physical and digital downloads) single during the latest cycle. It’s the third single to start at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Chart this year, after Dave’s “Starlight” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

“A wee bit more upbeat than my previous numbers, mostly because after touring the world, I noticed that my lesser known slower tracks were making some of the crowds look like they were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom,” Capaldi wrote in his press release for the track. “However, this new one is sad AND fast, much like my love making. Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve.”

