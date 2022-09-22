Lewis Capaldi Reimagines Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ For Spotify Singles

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi is putting his own twist on the classic Spotify Singles formula. Settled into the recording booth at Abbey Road Studios in London, the Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter recorded two songs for the performance series – and shared them both in the same day.

Capaldi couldn’t wait to offer up his rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s record-breaking debut single “Drivers License.” He kept the tender emotion of the record intact, recording it as an atmospheric and orchestral piano-driven ballad with more subdued emotion than the original.

The singer’s approach to “Drivers License” replicates the success formula he utilized back in 2019 when his first pair of Spotify Singles arrived with a chilling cover of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” from When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

During his stop at Abbey Road Studios, Capaldi also delivered a stripped down performance of “Forget Me,” his newly released single that marks his first comeback after three years on the road and in the studio. The originally upbeat single follows the platinum single “Before You Go” and the Grammy Award-nominated “Someone You Loved” from Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

“A wee bit more upbeat than my previous numbers, mostly because after touring the world, I noticed that my lesser known slower tracks were making some of the crowds look like they were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom,” Capaldi wrote in his press release for the track. “However, this new one is sad AND fast, much like my love making. Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve.”

“Forget Me” debuted at No. 1 in the UK following its release. The song amassed more than 56,000 first-week chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company, and it’s the most purchased (physical and digital downloads) single during the latest cycle.

Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s Spotify Singles.