Lewis Capaldi Shoots To Number One In The UK With ‘Forget Me’

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi has completed his comeback as his new single “Forget Me” (released through Vertigo) has shot to No. 1 in the UK.

The Scottish singer and songwriter’s first release in three years is also his third song to hit No. 1, following “Someone You Loved” (from 2019) and “Before You Go” (2020).

“Forget Me” racked up up more than 56,000 first-week chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company, and it’s the most purchased (physical and digital downloads) single during the latest cycle. It’s the third single to start at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Chart this year, after Dave’s “Starlight” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

British music fans certainly haven’t forgotten Capaldi. As he collects the singles chart crown, his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent returned to the U.K. top 10, up 17-9. The LP ruled the survey for 10 weeks following its release in 2019, and logged 78 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

In true Capaldi fashion, HE also wrote his own press release around the new single, noting that the single was “a wee bit more upbeat than my previous numbers, mostly because after touring the world, I noticed that my lesser known slower tracks were making some of the crowds look like they were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom. However, this new one is sad AND fast, much like my love making. Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve.”

Earlier this summer, Capaldi celebrated the third anniversary of “Someone You Loved” with a Vevo Footnotes video, in which he took fans behind the scenes on its official music video. In July, meanwhile, he headlined Latitude Festival, performing tracks from that first record.

The runner-up on the UK singles chart once again was David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone), unchanged at No. 2; while Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (Republic Records) lifts 6-5, for a new peak; and Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” (RCA) lifts 14-9, for the U.S. R&B singer’s first U.K. top 10 appearance in two years.

