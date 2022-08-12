Cian Ducrot And Ella Henderson Team Up On Reimagined ‘All For Us’

Ella Henderson and Cian Ducrot – Photo: Courtesy of Polydor Records

Cian Ducrot and Ella Henderson have teamed up on a reimagined version of the Irish singer-songwriter’s latest single, “All For You.”

The pair became friends after Henderson invited Ducrot to join her on her upcoming UK tour, which kicks off in October. In return, Ducrot asked the singer to help him write a new verse for the track, adding to its themes of love, lust, and heartbreak.

“Working with Ella is a dream!” Ducrot said in a press release. “She’s not only an incredible artist and performer with the most beautiful voice, but she is one of the kindest people I have ever met and worked with. To be going on tour and also having a collaboration together is really special to me, and I am so grateful to Ella!

“Working on this new version was very surreal to me as I used to sing some of Ella’s songs back in Ireland when I would busk and gig on the weekends, so I am still very much in a pinch me moment! We put a lot of love into this version to make it as authentic and real as possible and to maintain the original essence of the song! I’m so excited for everyone to hear it!”

Cian Ducrot & Ella Henderson – All For You (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Henderson added: “For me, Cian is the real deal. He is such a talented musician & authentic artist, which is why I chose him to join me on my UK tour later this year in October! It’s been a lot of fun getting in the studio and rewriting our new version of ‘All For You’ together. My favorite thing about working with Cian is he is a storyteller, which is so important to me when I write a song. We definitely connected the dots on this record to find a way of making the duet feel truthful, raw, and honest. I love this song so much, and I can’t wait for our fans to hear it!”

The original version of “All For You” was previewed on the hit reality series Love Island earlier this year and achieved phenomenal success on TikTok, where it scored more than 150,000 views in just 20 minutes. It also entered the Top 10 of the Official Irish Singles Chart and peaked at No.49 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Ducrot will support Henderson on her UK tour in October, but before that will head out on his own headline tour. The dates kick off in Manchester on September 15, and include a stop at London’s Lafayette, tickets for which sold out in less than 24 hours, and a homecoming show in Cork. He will also appear at Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival at the end of the dates. Find more information and tickets for Ducrot’s live gigs here.

Buy or stream “All For You (featuring Ella Henderson).” View Cian Ducrot’s tour itinerary below.

Sep 15 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

Sep 16 – Edinburgh, UK – The Mash House

Sep 20 – London, UK – Lafayette

Sep 22 – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

Sep 23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 3

Sep 26 – Dublin, IE – The Workman’s Club

Sep 27 – Limerick, IE – Dolans (Upstairs)

Sep 28 – Cork, IE – Cyprus Avenue

Oct 1 – Manchester, UK – Neighbourhood Festival

Supporting Ella Henderson:

Oct 15 – Newcastle, UK – Newcastle University

Oct 17 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

Oct 18 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Oct 19 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Beckett Student Union

Oct 20 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Oct 22 – Oxford, UK – O2 Academy

Oct 23 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed

Oct 25 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire