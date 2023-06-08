City Girls Look For Love On ‘I Need A Thug’

City Girls - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Miami’s trailblazing City Girls return with the new single “I Need A Thug.” The track is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records.

It’s the hip-hop duo’s first release of the year as lead artists, and serves as the introduction to their forthcoming third album. Having recently been named one of the 50 greatest rap groups of all time by Billboard, Yung Miami and JT are primed to make it the summer to act bad.

I Need A Thug

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

With sex-positive lyrics and bombastic beats, “I Need A Thug” finds City Girls breaking down what they do and don’t want in a man. The song turns the corner on LL Cool J’s “I Need Love,” and features JT and Yung Miami trading verses about their ideal man. “I need a thug with swag, like a rock star,” raps JT. “Bonnie and Clyde s__t, tongue kissin’ in cop cars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I Need A Thug” follows “Act Bad,” a recent collaboration with Diddy and Fabolous. Prior to that, the duo left their mark on 2022 with “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign and “Good Love,” an uptempo linkup with R&B legend Usher.

The latter was the latest in a long line of outrageous hits stretching back to 2017’s “F__k Dat N___a.” Since then, they have landed platinum records with bangers like “Act Up” and the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk.”

On the solo front, last year JT joined forces with Summer Walker for “Ex For A Reason” on Still Over It, generating a staggering 32.2 million Spotify streams and ten million YouTube views on the music video. Additionally, the album bowed at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Most recently from Yung Miami was the lasciviously lusty “Rap Freaks.” It earned widespread acclaim from UPROXX who noted, “Miami rap duo City Girls is already well-known for their raunchy rhymes, but on Yung Miami’s new solo single ‘Rap Freaks,’ she pulls out all the stops.” Billboard added in on the fun, saying, “Yung Miami just went there.”

Buy or stream “I Need A Thug.”