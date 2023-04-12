Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Rocky, City Girls, And More Set For Rolling Loud Miami

Rae Sremmurd - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for Rolling Loud Miami 2023, bringing dozens of rap’s biggest stars to heat up the scorching South Florida summer.

This year’s fest recruits a high-wattage set of headliners: Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Rae Sremmurd, City Girls, and more. Featuring the most diverse lineup in Rolling Loud history, the eighth edition of the world’s most powerful exciting festival’s flagship event returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on July 21-23. General admission and VIP passes for Miami 2023 are available now.

For the first time, Rolling Loud branches out to include artists from across the genre spectrum–these artists do not make rap music, but they bring a hip-hop ethos to the music they make. Among these artists are UK phenom PinkPantheress, R&B superstar Bryson Tiller, hardcore punk heavy-hitters Turnstile, genre-bending songstress Foushée, and Spanish language rapper YOVNGCHIMI.

As always, Rolling Loud Miami 2023 promises a stacked undercard that reflects the landscape of modern hip-hop. Fans at Hard Rock can expect sizzling sets from A-Listers like Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, and Don Toliver, rising superstars like Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Central Cee, and GloRilla, genre stalwarts like Freddie Gibbs, and promising prospects like Destroy Lonely, Lola Brooke, Babytron, redveil, Luh Tyler, Bktherula, and many more. As always, fans can expect Rolling Loud Miami to bring a diverse complement of surprises and special guests into the fold.

Rolling Loud Miami is the crown jewel of Rolling Loud’s biggest year yet. The party started in March with Rolling Loud California, the first-ever music festival hosted at Hollywood Park, on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. Headlined by Travis Scott, Future, and more Rolling Loud’s first event in Los Angeles since 2019 brought memorable moments, like Justin Bieber making his Rolling Loud debut, and Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj performing together onstage.

