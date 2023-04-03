Coi Leray Shares New ‘Players’ Remix Ft. Tokischa

Coi Leray - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Continuing a prolific run, multi-platinum superstar Coi Leray taps the unapologetic, and multifaceted Dominican rapper Tokischa for a brand new scorching remix of her chart-busting anthem and one of 2023’s hottest songs “Players” out now via Uptown Records/Republic Records. You can check the new remix out below.

This time around, “Players” undergoes a slick Latin trap transformation. Tokischa reups the original with a flurry of angular flows, alternating between Spanish and English. Coi counters before reinvigorating the hook with a Spanish twist. Bringing these two lyrical femme fatales together for the first time, this Remix has all the makings of a global banger primed to pop off all summer long.

Coi Leray ft. Tokischa - Players (Tokischa Remix) (Official Visualizer)

Prior to this release, she teamed up with legendary rapper Busta Rhymes for the “Players (DJ Saige Remix)” feat. Busta Rhymes. Upon impact, Billboard proclaimed, “Busta brings his energy and flow to the fresh cut,” and HipHopDX noted, “Busta added his usual high energy and charisma to the remix where he praised Coi Leray and DJ Saige for what they did to the song.” It arrived on the heels of the “Players (David Guetta Remix).” Right out of the gate, HotNewHipHop praised, “Guetta’s remix of the record falls in line with his signature strain of club EDM…Coi continues to make a strong case for her staying power.”

Next up, Coi stars in an episode of the docuseries RapCaviar Presents alongside Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Based on the massively influential Spotify playlist of the same name, the six-part series will profile the likes of Tyler, The Creator, City Girls, Polo G, and Roddy Ricch. On March 30 it premiered on HULU.

Continuing its dominance, this week “Players” was announced as #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is Coi’s first Top 10 record. It’s also #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart, #1 on the Rap Radio Chart, remains at #1 on the Rhythmic Radio Chart for the third consecutive week, and is #6 on the Billboard Radio Songs Chart. She also continues to make headlines across the culture. Over the weekend, she teamed up with David Guetta at Ultra Music Festival and debuted their new song “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with Anne-Marie which follows her joining Sabrina Carpenter on “Nonsense (Remix).”

