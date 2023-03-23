Sabrina Carpenter Enlists Coi Leray For ‘Nonsense’ Remix

“What’s better than one pop star? It’s two, b*tch,” Coi Leray teases on the outro of the remix for Sabrina Carpenter’s streaming hit “Nonsense.”

“I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in,” the pop stars sing together on the new version of the chorus, experiencing the hazy feeling of new love.

Sabrina Carpenter - Nonsense (Remix) with Coi Leray [Official Audio]

On her dedicated verse, Coi echoes Carpenter’s feelings of love-induced loopiness. “This boy got me goin’ crazy / We just started dating, now he say he want a baby / He said, ‘Coi, you so amazing / ‘You a freak in the sheets, in the streets, you such a lady.’”

Sabrina’s parts throughout the remix also gain playful ad-libs from Coi, and the pair team up for a brand-new outro: “This song harder than keepin’ a secret / He said my head’s crazy, I’m a genius / What’s better than one pop star? It’s two, b*tch / It’s Coi Leray and ‘Brina on the remix.”

The cover art for the single features a selfie of the girls taken on a digital camera, matching up with the Y2K vibes of Sabrina’s latest album, emails i can’t send. Just last week, Carpenter released a deluxe version of the album, appropriately titled emails i can’t send fwd:. This new edition features four new songs: “opposite,” “Feather,” “Lonesome,” and “things i wish you said.”

Recently, Sabrina told Hits Radio that during the writing process, the original version of “Nonsense” didn’t fit her vision of the album.

“It was kind of redirection by fate!” she explained. “I was writing another song which was quite sad and slow, and I kinda got writer’s block. I couldn’t really finish it! Maybe probably because I wasn’t really in the headspace.” She went on to say, “There’s a lot of humor infused in the song, which is very similar to how I feel when I’m kind of crushing on somebody the first time. Maybe it’s a little too close to home!”

