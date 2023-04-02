Lil Yachty Performs ‘The Black Seminole.’ And ‘Drive Me Crazy!’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Lil Yachty - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Lil Yachty was the musical guest on the April 1 episode of Saturday Night Live and performed “The Black Seminole.” and “Drive Me Crazy!” from his celebrated new album Let’s Start Here. Singer-songwriter Diana Gordon and a full band performed alongside Yachty on the SNL stage.

When the album was released, Yachty joined Zane Lowe in-studio on Apple Music 1 to discuss his ambitious new project. He told Apple Music about entering the second chapter of his career with the creative departure, shining a light on other eras of music and studying Pink Floyd, aiming to create a cohesive “no skips” project, and more.

He also chatted with Lowe about evolving as an artist and embracing new sources of inspiration. Additionally, he explained the origins of “Poland,” his close relationship with Drake, getting a cosign from Questlove, his father’s reaction to hearing the album, working with Mac DeMarco, and more.

Lil Yachty ft. Diana Gordon: drive ME crazy! (Live) - SNL

Regarding the album title and origin of the project, he said, “I changed the name like eight times. And I settled with Let’s Start Here because I just felt like it was the beginning of the second chapter in my career. And I don’t know what’s next. But I just felt like… and I’ve had such a long career. It’s been about almost seven years in March, I think. And I’ve dealt with so much and I’ve been through so much in just trying to figure out my artistry and just myself as a person. I was a kid. I graduated high school and then six months later this life started. So I was just a kid just going through life. So I was just looking at it like my second chapter in my career. So I settled with Let’s Start Here.

He also discussed the way others view his prowess on the mic. “It’s not that I didn’t take it serious, but it was just like I wasn’t trying to be the best rapper or the most creative artist. I wasn’t even trying to make music. I didn’t even care if… I wasn’t thinking about music lasting 10 years. I didn’t care. I was just making music, but I still cared. And then as I got a little bit older, then I started to care about how people perceived me as a rapper.”

