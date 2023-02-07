Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here’ Debuts At No.1 On Three Different Charts

Lil Yachty - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Yachty’s celebrated, genre-obliterating new album Let’s Start Here debuted at No.1 on three separate charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums.

At the album release show, Yachty explained his philosophy behind the album, stating, “This album is so special and dear to me. I think I created it because I wanted to be taken seriously as an artist. You know? Not just some SoundCloud rapper. Not some mumble rapper. Not some guy that just made one hit. I wanted to be taken seriously because music is everything to me, and I respect all walks of music. Not just rap and hip-hop but everything. I wanted to make something that showed the world that shows it, just how great music is to me.”

For many months of 2021-2022 the acclaimed musician poured himself into a full band experience in the studio day and night with stints ranging from El Paso to Brooklyn. A deep, introspective and expansive alt-psych album, Let’s Start Here. came to life with executive production by SADPONY. His longtime love of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and multiple psychedelic journeys influenced this ambitious and intimate album.

On January 25, Yachty teased the album by sharing a skit entitled “Department Of Mental Tranquility.” In the visual, Yachty arrives in a dingy room and asks what type of treatment he wishes to receive. The camera whip-pans to another Yachty sitting in the waiting room, who begins to narrate the events. The surreal video descends into chaos as characters complain of the temperature before Yachty descends down a blinding white hallway and enters an even brighter room.

On January 17, Yachty first announced the album, revealing the title and cover art. It’s set to arrive via Motown Records/Quality Control Music. Back in October, Yachty shared a new song called “Poland” on SoundCloud, which quickly went viral. In response to the demand, Yachty shared an official version of the track on all streaming services. Rappers like Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa, and more were among the many to offer their thoughts on the F1lthy-produced track and its now-signature chorus, “I took the Wock to Poland.”

