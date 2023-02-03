Claire Rosinkranz Drops ‘Sad in Hawaii’ Ahead of North American Tour

Claire Rosinkranz - Photo: Hunter Baker

Today, rising singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz dropped her new single “Sad in Hawaii” via slowplay/Republic Records.

On the track, the 19-year-old artist combines old-school surf rock and Gen-Z pop sensibilities to tell the story of a vacation gone wrong. “How could it be eighty degrees under the sun but I’m negative three,” she asks in the song’s lyric video as she dives into the pool in her jeans. Though it might be January, “Sad in Hawaii” transports you to summertime.



On the inspiration behind the song, Claire says, “This song is about how everything around you can look so picture perfect, but it’s not as flawless as it seems when you’re not doing well on the inside. I was in Hawaii when I had an uncomfortable situation happen to me that took a toll on my mental health and made it hard for me to enjoy where I was. Impressive how your brain can ruin an experience that should be paradise.”

Claire’s North American headline tour begins tonight in Minneapolis and will be making stops at New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre, and more venues across cities through March 11th. While most shows are sold out, there’s still a chance to see her on select dates.

The multi-instrumentalist first broke out in 2021 with the independently released TikTok megahit “Backyard Boy,” and has since released two EPS and a number of singles, won an MTV VMA award, amassed over one billion streams, and performed at festivals like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Next, Claire plans to release her highly-anticipated debut album, which fans can expect to hear this year. “Sad in Hawaii” gives listeners a taste of what to look forward to, with Claire teasing on Instagram that it will be the album’s second track.

Listen to “Sad in Hawaii” and see Claire’s tour dates.